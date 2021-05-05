Thebe Magugu: Designing his dreams, despite the odds

Born in Galeshewe Township in Kimberley, Northern Cape, fashion designer Thebe Magugu has brought global fashion to SA and infused it with local consciousness to tell previously untold stories.

His artistry lies in his ability to transcend the aesthetic aspects of his craft and create a narrative for the perseverance and resilience of SA’s “ordinary” heroes — like his township community and family, traditional healers, and the women of the Black Sash.

Now just 27 years old, and only having graduated from Joburg’s Lisof School of Fashion and Design in 2016, Magugu’s list of accolades is already stellar. In 2019, he was the first African to be awarded the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

In 2020, he staged his debut presentation at Paris Fashion Week. One of his creations resides in the permanent collection of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Closer to home, his collaboration with adidas is pushing him even further in the direction of purpose and responsibility.