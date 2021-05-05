S Mag

Thebe Magugu: Designing his dreams, despite the odds

Magugu and adidas collaborate to bring impossible dreams in his Northern Cape community within reach

05 May 2021 - 07:19
'All my collabs must have a purpose and communicate key values,' says Thebe Magugu.
'All my collabs must have a purpose and communicate key values,' says Thebe Magugu.
Image: Supplied/adidas

Born in Galeshewe Township in Kimberley, Northern Cape, fashion designer Thebe Magugu has brought global fashion to SA and infused it with local consciousness to tell previously untold stories.

His artistry lies in his ability to transcend the aesthetic aspects of his craft and create a narrative for the perseverance and resilience of SA’s “ordinary” heroes — like his township community and family, traditional healers, and the women of the Black Sash.

Now just 27 years old, and only having graduated from Joburg’s Lisof School of Fashion and Design in 2016, Magugu’s list of accolades is already stellar. In 2019, he was the first African to be awarded the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

In 2020, he staged his debut presentation at Paris Fashion Week. One of his creations resides in the permanent collection of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Closer to home, his collaboration with adidas is pushing him even further in the direction of purpose and responsibility.

“When you’re young, you think about the surface. It’s all about the flash and the glamour. Having matured a bit, I see that fashion has a bigger responsibility. All my collabs must have a purpose and communicate key values.” 

Maguagu says that as fashion took a hit during Covid-19, it gave him an opportunity to rethink his messaging: “My purpose became about empowering communities, and adidas has the same brand ideals. This collaboration is enabling me to harness the power of fashion — its immediacy and reach — to talk about a global catastrophe on a very localised level. Some people have different masks for each outfit, while others in hard-hit low-income areas don’t have access to masks at all. Our mask project has changed that in some communities. We’ve also been able to change schooling for the children in some communities, by bringing online teaching resources and skills within reach.”

Education and family lie very close to Magugu’s heart. Without either, his aspirations would have been impossible to attain. He learned at an early age, from the women in his family, that fashion has power; that people can use their style both to communicate and to protect themselves. At school, he started a magazine called Little Black Book, in which he repackaged international stories and trends for the community. Back then, this ‘book’ went on to replace the school magazine. Now, he names each season’s collection for a university subject and publishes a magazine called Faculty Press.

Thebe Magugu bags coveted international prize

Young SA designer proves his talent as emerging designer by winning the LVMH Prize, writes Nothemba Mkhondo
Pic of The Day
1 year ago

SA designer Thebe Magugu wows at Paris Fashion Week debut

From meeting the French president to unveiling his latest collection, the young Kimberley-born designer has had a surreal week
S Mag
1 year ago

Magugu reflects for a few moments before articulating the legacy he’d like to leave — a difficult question for someone so young. “I like the idea of giving people more knowledge and piquing their curiosity, of telling SA’s stories so that we don’t lose our history. 

“My intention is to use fashion to expand people’s reference and knowledge about our culture and heritage. I want to be remembered for having been an example of perseverance and resilience; for being an inspiration to people who find themselves in tough spaces.”

If Magugu has his way, he’d also like to be remembered for one day dressing Michelle Obama: “Her history encapsulates so many of my beliefs. She has immense strength of character, and she remains so driven. Her wardrobe is always so beautifully political. While she was the First Lady, showcasing young, upcoming designers from all over the world was an incredible and powerful statement, and she continues to change the world in style and grace.” 

An impossible dream? Most likely not, given Magugu’s tenacity and sheer commitment to changing the world through fashion. 

This article was paid for by adidas.

Michelle Obama’s top five fashion moments

Former first lady, Michelle Obama is trending for her stylish fashionable choices. Here are five of the best!
S Mag
3 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X