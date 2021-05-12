Are crop tops the new tank tops for men’s workouts?

Before all you gents run to the tween aisle at your nearest retailer to get Kolisi’s game on, you might want to know a little more about his new workout gear.

To keep his fitness on point, he was working out in innovative outerwear from fitness technology company STATSports. One of its key tools to ensure athletes perform optimally is its GPS performance tracker, which Kolisi was wearing.

Known as the Apex Vest, the garment is connected to the user’s phone and gives a real-time account of their fitness performance. The “vest” has been used by a number of sports stars, including French footballer Paul Pogba.