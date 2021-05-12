Three SA rappers who make the best business moves

From sold-out shows, tours, endorsement deals, music labels, album sales and winning various awards, the rap scene has proven to be quite profitable for some of SA's favourite rappers.

While rapping was first associated with defiance of moral authority and politics, this music genre has since taken a shift that now sees new-age rappers being all about the money and the lavish lifestyle.

With the success the name of the game, here's a look at three rappers who seem to always make the best money moves.