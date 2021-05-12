Three SA rappers who make the best business moves
From sold-out shows, tours, endorsement deals, music labels, album sales and winning various awards, the rap scene has proven to be quite profitable for some of SA's favourite rappers.
While rapping was first associated with defiance of moral authority and politics, this music genre has since taken a shift that now sees new-age rappers being all about the money and the lavish lifestyle.
With the success the name of the game, here's a look at three rappers who seem to always make the best money moves.
CASSPER NYOVEST
Refiloe "Cassper Nyovest" Phoolo transcended to stardom in 2014 after he released his debut album Tsholofelo. Cassper started dipping his toes in the entrepreneurial space with his record label called Family Tree and followed his business move with his own clothing line.
The rapper made a huge move when he hosted the first-ever sold-out concert by a local artist at TicketPro Dome called Fill Up The Dome in 2015.
The concert was so successful, that Cassper turned it into an annual concert.
Not only were his concerts successful, but Cassper has also enjoyed receiving big cheques from major brands!
AKA
From honing his rapping skills as a teenager, Kiernan Forbes known to the streets as "AKA" has turned into a wealthy rapper and businessman.
AKA started making his music professionally in 2011 and has been giving his fans blazing hits on his various album ever since.
While he was enjoying the success of his music, SA saw AKA venture into the world of business when he secured a big endorsement deal with Cruz Vodka that allowed him to have his very own signature flavour under the brand.
With banana and watermelon flavours, AKA's beverage has been noted as a fan favourite in the alcohol market.
Despite the success of his much-loved beverage, AKA made the biggest business move earlier this year when he opened a posh restaurant at the Moses Mabhida Stadium Complex, Durban called Cuba BLK.
This money move left us with nothing else to do nothing but stan!
KWESTA
Known as one of the top mainstream rappers, as well as for blazing hits such as Ngud, Senzo "Kwesta" Vilakazi has grown into a formidable businessman.
Over the years the rapper has been able to bag multiple lucrative endorsement deals and his most notable endorsement deal with Heineken.
The endorsement deal saw Kwesta collaborating with three successful international rappers, Rick Ross, Wale and Rich Homie Quan.