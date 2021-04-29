5 times Somizi and Vusi Nova gave us friendship goals

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his best friend, singer Vusi Nova have been serving some serious soft life goals on the socials lately and we can't help but stan on their friendship.

Ever since rumours began to swirl earlier this year that there was "trouble in paradise" between Somizi and his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, Mzansi has grown "suspicious" of how close the Idols SA judge and the As'phelelanga singer have become.

In one of the episodes of What’s Your Poison?, a podcast hosted by seasoned broadcaster Jon Savage, Vusi chose to set the record straight on his relationship with Somizi.

“I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive,” Vusi explained.

“People out there are saying that we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot ... with us, it’s realness all the way. It’s been 16 years now and we’re still going strong.”

Although Vusi clarified his relationship with Somizi, the duo continues to hog headlines and social media trends lists.

Here is a look at the pairs' fun moments together.