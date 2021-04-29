5 times Somizi and Vusi Nova gave us friendship goals
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his best friend, singer Vusi Nova have been serving some serious soft life goals on the socials lately and we can't help but stan on their friendship.
Ever since rumours began to swirl earlier this year that there was "trouble in paradise" between Somizi and his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, Mzansi has grown "suspicious" of how close the Idols SA judge and the As'phelelanga singer have become.
In one of the episodes of What’s Your Poison?, a podcast hosted by seasoned broadcaster Jon Savage, Vusi chose to set the record straight on his relationship with Somizi.
“I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive,” Vusi explained.
“People out there are saying that we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot ... with us, it’s realness all the way. It’s been 16 years now and we’re still going strong.”
Although Vusi clarified his relationship with Somizi, the duo continues to hog headlines and social media trends lists.
Here is a look at the pairs' fun moments together.
ALL WHITE AFFAIR
While they refer to each other as "besties", Vusi and Somizi can be noted as some of the hardest working celebs in the industry. With one dominating the broadcasting industry and the other music, these two seem to be bound by one thing, their love of making money!
RIGHT BY YOUR SIDE
While being on their quest of making money, Somizi and Vusi are usually seen spotted together at functions or events.
The pair, who seem to be each other's biggest fans, always support one another, either at a much-awaited cookbook launch or a release party of a new music album.
UNBREAKABLE BOND
Having been friends for 16 years, Somizi and Vusi seem to have quite an "unbreakable bond".
The pair always leave the socials in a jolly mood every time they post fun "synchronised" kind of dance videos of themselves.
SOFT LIFE BUDDIES
We all know how Somizi has a taste for the finer things in life and much like his bestie, these two are joined at the hip by their love for expensive and lavish living.
To show how their friendship is like a match made from heaven, Somizi and Vusi also have a similar choice in expensive luxury cars.
SONGBIRDS
Both gifted with the ability to sing, Vusi and Somizi always leave us in awe at how their voices always harmonise.
Earlier this year, the pair paid tribute to their late mothers with a very emotional song called Ntandane, a song from Vusi's latest album, Ngumama.