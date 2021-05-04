Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date finally announced!

Get your popcorn ready because Marvel Cinematic Universe has revealed some great news for movie fanatics.

The American media house has finally announced that the much loved Black Panther sequel will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will be released on July 8, 2022.

While nothing much has been revealed other than the film's official release date, Polygon reported that Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the first film, will be back for the sequel.

They added that Coogler’s script will deal directly with the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa — the Black Panther — in the original movie.

It is also known that the series will not recast Boseman's character but will instead "continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film".

Meanwhile, Michael B Jordan, who played Killmonger in Black Panther, shared his uncertainty about whether he'd be making a return to the franchise during a guest appearance on Jess Cagle's SiriusXM show earlier this month.

This, after Jordan was asked what the likelihood of him returning was on a scale of one (never) to 10 (certain).

"I'm gonna have to go with a solid 2," he said, before teasing: "I didn't want to go zero! Never say never. I can't predict the future."

The thespian explained he "didn't know much at all" about what direction the story was going to take, except that Marvel was working on the script and it will reflect "a lot of circumstances and tragedy that we had to deal with this past year".

Although there isn't any trailer or footage of the movie yet, fans on social media couldn't hold back their excitement.