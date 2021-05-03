Loungewear the new mode of comfort dress

Nkuli’LL Lux is a luxury loungewear collection born out of a decision made by fashion designer Lindiwe Sithole to branch out from her exclusive clientele. The creations are for sophisticated and stylish women who want to embrace a new wardrobe rooted in comfort. Seeing her grandmother and aunt working in the textile factories, Sithole’s passion for fashion was quickly ignited.

“I have been a fashion designer for private clients for many years now. However, having to raise a family I experienced some difficulties and had to put that on pause. After a long time, in January I had an epiphany and I began to tap back into my designer genes. And there the concept of Nkuli’LL Lux came about,” says Sithole.

With loungewear being the new workwear as a result of the pandemic, Sithole had an epiphany which motivated her to start the collection.

“Most people are over having to wear tight-fitted jeans and all those fancy dresses. We are all looking for a simpler way of dressing. Pieces that make us look polished, that are beautiful and good to wear.”