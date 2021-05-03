S Mag

'You are the moment' — Natasha Thahane shows Thuso Mbedu some love

By Masego Seemela - 03 May 2021 - 12:05
Natasha Thahane congratulates Thuso Mbedu on landing a new role with American actress Viola Davis.
Image: Natasha Thahane/ supplied x Thuso Mdebu/ Veli Nhlapo.

Actress and TV personality Natasha Thahane has congratulated US based SA-born actress Thuso Mbedu for bagging a role alongside American thespian Viola Davis in the upcoming movie, The Woman King

The film is about a general of the all-female military unit Nanisca played by Davis and her ambitious protégé, Mbedu.

Thahane reacted to the news that Mbedu would be sharing the big screen with the award-winning US actress with the words, "You are the moment" in a touching post on Instagram.

The Blood & Water actress expressed how proud she was of her “ninja” and wished the two-time Emmy Award nominee many more abundant blessings in her Hollywood acting journey.

Feeling the love, the Underground Railroad actress took to Thahane’s comment section thanking her for her appreciation post.

With her dreams now coming to fruition, Mbedu shared on Twitter how appreciative she was for the love and support she consistently receives from South Africans.  

She also exclaimed how humbled she was by people's words of encouragement and thanked them for believing in her.

Mbedu also gave naysayer a gentle reminder that "pursuing purpose and staying ready" is something she'll never change. 

