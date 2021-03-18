3 times Mihlali Ndamase proved she's the girl she thinks she is
Since breaking into the industry five years ago, YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has not only solidify her name as a beauty vlogger, but also as a fashionista.
With curves and looks to die for, the influencer has been serving some serious heat, and her Instagram feed is enough proof that she's mastered the art of pulling together simple looks that exude nothing but regal and high fashion vibes.
From landing a spot on the global Instagram rich list in 2019, to acquiring over 300k YouTube subscribers, Ndamase is certainly the go to girl when it comes to fashion style tips.
Here are three times the beauty vlogger proved that she's the girl that she thinks she is.
With rocky plains as her backdrop, Ndamase is dressed in a majestic mustard like dress showing off her sun-kissed skin with a high up ponytail.
Barefooted on the mountain top, Ndamase and her leg-out pose is giving us a glimpse of what the goddess of love, Aphrodite, kind of looked like.
In this picture, the beauty influencer took the definition of "bad and boujee" to a new level when she paired these statement worthy blue Gucci sunglasses with a body hugging two piece.
The makeup artist, who strives to show her personality in her outfits, left us gushing inside on how poise and regal she looks.
With her "body stacked like her savings", Ndamase took on another look where she seemed video vixen ready.
Rocking a long tight brown dress, Ndamase paired her look with gold jewellery and brown shades perfectly matching her background.