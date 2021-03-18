3 times Mihlali Ndamase proved she's the girl she thinks she is

Since breaking into the industry five years ago, YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has not only solidify her name as a beauty vlogger, but also as a fashionista.

With curves and looks to die for, the influencer has been serving some serious heat, and her Instagram feed is enough proof that she's mastered the art of pulling together simple looks that exude nothing but regal and high fashion vibes.

From landing a spot on the global Instagram rich list in 2019, to acquiring over 300k YouTube subscribers, Ndamase is certainly the go to girl when it comes to fashion style tips.

Here are three times the beauty vlogger proved that she's the girl that she thinks she is.