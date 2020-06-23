Thandi Gama coining it with her beauty range on YouTube

Prior to the democratisation of work opportunities in SA, very few youths were afforded a chance to pursue their dreams.

However, more young South Africans like Mihlali Ndamase, Lasizwe Dambuza and Dr Sivu Madikana are blessed with opportunities for any and almost every career under the sun, which is why 27-year-old YouTuber Thandi Gama opted to leave her career in a corporate world to pave her own way one YouTube viewer at a time.

"When I matriculated 10 years ago, I would never have guessed that I would be a YouTube content creator."

Raised in Berea, Johannesburg, Gama's childhood was one focused on education.

While she has come to gain notoriety as a vlogger, she did not always know where her life would take her as a young woman jumping around different courses as a student to find herself.

While working as a hostess at a restaurant in Sandton to fund her studies, Gama was often praised for her stellar makeup - a knack she picked up from watching other YouTube content creators, as she could not afford the make-up courses available at the time.

After much coercion and a stint in doing make-up professionally, Gama plucked up enough courage to start her own YouTube page in 2016.

"I took my time to understand that if I do this fulltime what do I need to prepare?" says Gama, who looked into registering her page as a business and handling her finances.