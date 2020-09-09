S Mag

Who is related to whom? Celebs and their famous relatives

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 09 September 2020 - 12:18
Pinky Girl describes Bonang as her sister.
The SA entertainment industry is much closer than you'd think.  It's more like a family business.  

Some local celebrities are well known for their famous family members. Take Tebogo “Pinky Girl” Mekgwe, for example, who starred on the reality show Being Bonang with her cousin, TV personality Bonang Matheba.

Some, however, are truly mind-blowing to learn, like comedian Trevor Gumbi and one-half of the Kings of the Weekend, DJ Sphectacula. The two are brothers and Gumbi is the oldest.

Here some of SA's famous people and those to whom they are related.

Bonang and Pinky Girl — cousins

Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau — brother and sister

Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo — sisters

Nomzamo and Zamani Mbatha — brother and sister

Boity and Thickleeyonce — cousins

👑

Natasha Thahane and Archbishop Desmond Tutu — grandfather and granddaughter

❤️.

Trevor Gumbi and DJ Sphectacula — brothers

Maps and Marks Maponyane — father and son

