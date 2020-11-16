Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

The red carpet drought seems to be coming to an end, and whether these events are being pre-recorded or taking place purely on social media, we couldn’t be happier. Especially as the latest one for the E! People’s Choice Awards was a riot of daring and colourful fashion.

Now in its 46th edition, this annual awards ceremony celebrates A-listers in the entertainment industry by handing out accolades in a host of categories ranging from Animal Star of the Year to top Comedy Act. The winners are all chosen by fans.

This year saw Springbok legend Siya Kolisi honoured as African Trailblazer of the Year for the charity work he’s done with the Kolisi Foundation.

The acknowledgment of local luminaries did not stop there.