Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Dubbed as history-making in more ways than one, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony that were held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday March 15, saw American singer Beyoncé, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and our very own Trevor Noah shine brighter than ever before.

Raising the SA flag high, the US-based comedian opened the award ceremony with a powerful yet hilarious monologue, where he reminded the audience about how different the past year has been even though to him it felt like ten years of living under a pandemic.

Being the first awards to have a room full of stars wearing their masks, this year's Grammys were nothing short of unique, so were some of the outfits. Here's are the hits and misses from the glorious occasion:

BEST DRESSED