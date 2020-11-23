Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 SA Style Awards

Already in its 24th edition, the South African Style Awards have become synonymous with glitz and glamour.

This year’s awards celebrating local talents with a flair for fashion were handed out at an intimate (read Covid-conscious) ceremony in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

In truth, though, these awards aren’t so much about style as they are about popularity. As is the case with many other awards ceremonies, it seems the more followers an A-lister has on social media, the more likely they are to be nominated and win.

Then again, this could be because the SA Style Awards don’t only honour style in the traditional sense. Says founder Jillian Grogor, “Style is knowing who you are, what you want, and possessing the passion and flair to make it possible.”

As such, this year’s list of winners included South Africans in the limelight who show an immaculate sense of style in the way they conduct themselves in their daily lives, who've made their mark on their home ground and have become powerful vehicles for change globally, too.

Politics aside, let’s get to the fashion.

Attendees were asked to dress to fit the evening's theme of “Denim Couture”. Here’s who nailed their wardrobe choices and who failed on the fashion front: