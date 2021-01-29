7 things you didn’t know about: Sibongile Khumalo

1. SHE WAS BORN INTO A MUSICAL FAMILY

Music was a huge part of her life because her father was a music professor and her mother was a singer. They introduced her to music at a very young age and her childhood was filled with singing, listening to, and learning about opera music.

2. MUSIC ACCOLADES

She was a University of Zuluand bachelor of arts in music graduate and she also graduated from Wits University with an honours degree in the history of music.

Her outstanding music achievements and performances earned her several honorary doctorates, one of which was from Rhodes University.

In 1993, she won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award and years later she walked away with four South African Music Awards.

3. MUSICAL OFFERINGS

Ancient Evenings was the title of her debut album, which was released in 1993. Over the next two decades she released over seven albums that showcased her powerful vocals and songwriting skills.

Her vocal range was astounding: she could sing traditional, choral, jazz, and opera music. Her last album was titled Breathe of Life and it was released in 2016.

4. LIVE PERFORMANCES

Mam’ Sibongile performed on many local and international stages. Some of her most memorable performances were at the late former president Nelson Mandela’s 75th birthday and 1994 inauguration.

Her other memorable performance was with the London Philharmonic Orchestra for a show called “The 3 Faces of Sibongile Khumalo”.

She also performed to a packed stadium at the World Cup Rugby final in 1995. She often headlined local and international jazz festival lineups.