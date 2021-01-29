South Africa

Several trucks set alight on R59 near Alberton

29 January 2021 - 10:15
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
EMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Kobeli Mokheseng said the incident happened at around 11pm on Thursday.
EMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Kobeli Mokheseng said the incident happened at around 11pm on Thursday.
Image: Make SA Safe via Facebook

Several trucks were set alight on the R59 near Alberton in Gauteng on Thursday night, the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) said.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Kobeli Mokheseng said the incident happened at around 11pm on Thursday.

Mokheseng said the scene was only cleared around 7am on Friday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a statement would be released during the day.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X