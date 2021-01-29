Several trucks set alight on R59 near Alberton

Several trucks were set alight on the R59 near Alberton in Gauteng on Thursday night, the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) said.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Kobeli Mokheseng said the incident happened at around 11pm on Thursday.

Mokheseng said the scene was only cleared around 7am on Friday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a statement would be released during the day.

This is a developing story.