5 career lessons Zakes Bantwini has taught us
Zakhele Madida, popularly known as Zakes Bantwini, is no stranger to the public.
Through his hard work, determination and perseverance the renowned producer, record executive, and musician has managed to establish himself not only within the South African music industry but also abroad.
Known for his signature dance moves and impeccable dress code, the multitalented musician has been relentless in pushing towards his goals and perfecting his craft.
This has led to his overall growth as a musician and his flourishing career. Zakes Bantwini’s success and the career moves he has made serve as an inspiration to many.
Here are five career and success lessons we have learnt from this successful muso.
1.FOLLOW YOUR PASSION
Zakes Bantwini’s passion for music started at a very young age. It has kept him going throughout his lifetime while also contributing to the longevity of his career.
His passion for what he does is evident in every piece of music he produces and every performance he gives.
His many accolades can also be attributed to his passion for music. After all, there is no passion found in playing small or settling for a life that is less than what one is capable of living.
2.NEVER STOP LEARNING
When it comes to artists who understand the importance of continuous learning, Bantwini is up there with the best.
To up his education game, the star obtained a diploma in music performance from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He also got accepted into the world-renowned Harvard University for a qualification in business of entertainment, music and sport.
3.GIVE YOUR ALL
Bantwini dedicates his heart, mind, and soul to his craft.
His drive to push his work forward and always improve is evident in the intricacy and meticulousness of every song he produces.
Doing his best has resulted in him getting better, growing as an artist and reaching new heights.
His dedication to his craft is part of what makes his fans eagerly anticipate every musical work he releases.
4.COLLABORATE
Bantwini has worked with many artists including L’vovo Derrango, Demor, Bucie, and Xolani Sithole.
He has also worked very closely with the internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee. The two have blessed their fans with many hits including Juju, Bum Bum and Take it All Off.
Through collaborations, Bantwini has taken the opportunity to learn from other musicians, while at the same time sharing his knowledge with them.
5.THE SKY’S THE LIMIT
Instead of limiting himself, Zakes Bantwini goes all out where his work is concerned, and this has not gone unnoticed.
His hard work and dedication, as well as his belief in the validity of his dreams and that everything is possible, have all been rewarded with his many achievements including a Sama Award for Best Music Video in 2010, a Sama Record of the Year award for his hit song Bum Bum, as well as a Metro FM Award for Best Male Video.