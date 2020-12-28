Master KG on how he celebrates his achievements, advice for aspiring artists and future plans

Musician and record producer Master KG — AKA Kgaogelo Moagi — seems to be on an upward trajectory second to none. This year alone, his single Jerusalema went viral online, even getting a shoutout from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

At the crux of lockdown, Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to celebrate Heritage Day by participating in what he described as the “global phenomenon” of the Jerusalema dance.

The single, which features the incredible vocal stylings of Nomcebo Zikode, has buoyed the spirits of people all over the world during this pandemic, inspiring a signature dance challenge and highlighting the emphasis on community that makes South Africans so spirited and unique.

Indeed, the Limpopo-born 24-year-old regularly pays homage to his own heritage through his music, often singing in Khelobedu, the Lobedu dialect. He has been experimenting with music production since he was in his teens, releasing his first single, Situation, in 2016, after years of doggedly honing his craft.

Jerusalema first topped South African charts in December last year, but the popularity of the track (and the dance sequence subsequently created by an Angolan dance group) soon spread like wildfire and inspired tributes from the world at large, who embraced the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge during some of the hardest and most stringent months of lockdown, when many of us were feeling down and dubious about the future.

Healthcare workers and soldiers have been recorded dancing to Master KG’s 2019 masterpiece, while the song has also garnered recognition from celebrities such as Janet Jackson and Cristiano Ronaldo. So strong was the cultural impact of the song in South Africa that arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa named Master KG and Zikode cultural diplomacy ambassadors in July this year.

And then, as if breaking the record for being the most-Shazamed song in the world wasn’t enough, Master KG went on to snag the award for Best African Act at the 2020 MTV EMAs. We chatted to the dynamic artist about how he defines success and celebration after a year of triumph after triumph, under the strangest of circumstances.