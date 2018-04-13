7 things you didn't know about: State funerals in South Africa

Tomorrow will be a day to be remembered as the country lays activist and politician Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to rest.

Following her passing, a 10 day mourning period has been observed since April 3.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Madikizela-Mandela would receive a Category 1 state funeral, an honour usually reserved for the President of the Republic of South Africa, or former presidents of the country.

Here are some facts you might not know about state funerals, the role players and procedures observed.

1. There are two categories to state funerals. The first is State Funeral Category 1, for the President of the Republic of South Africa, the president-elect and former presidents.

State funeral category 2 is reserved for the deputy president, an acting president and former deputy presidents.

2. Spouses of a serving president are eligible for what is called an Official Funeral. This type of funeral also comes in two categories. Category 1 is reserved for serving ministers, premiers of the nine provinces, Speaker of the National Assembly, Chief Justice, Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and any distinguished persons as designated by the President.

Category 2 is reserved for spouses of the serving president, the serving Deputy President, the Deputy speaker of National Assembly, Deputy Chair of the NCOP, Deputy Chief Justice and the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

There is no specific category for spouses of a former president.

3. The remains of the dignitary lie-in-state, which means that the body of the deceased will be kept at the the Nelson Mandela Amphitheater at the Union Buildings, watched over by a guard of honour by the South African National Defence Force.

The serving president can determine the period that the body will be kept at the Amphitheatre or whether the body can be kept in an alternative location.