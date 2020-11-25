7 things you didn't know about: diabetes

Diabetes is a word we’ve been hearing a lot lately. As Covid-19 started gaining traction in headlines worldwide, we learned that diabetes is one of the potentially fatal comorbidities we should be aware of.

In a very unfortunate turn to November, which is National Diabetes Month, fans of the kwaito star Mshoza were saddened to hear of her passing from complications due to the disease.

To find out more about the disease, we spoke to Bridget McNulty, the co-founder of Sweet Life, an online diabetes community that informs, inspires and connects people with diabetes in South Africa.

Here are seven things you might not have known about diabetes.

1. Living with diabetes is completely manageable

It is perfectly possible to live a happy, healthy life with diabetes, as long as you look after yourself. Looking after yourself means taking your medication, eating the right kind of food, exercising a little every day, and losing weight if you need to.

2. Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition that doesn’t have a cure

Type 1 diabetes affects about 10% of people with diabetes. It is an auto-immune condition and is often diagnosed in children, although adults can also get it.

It's a chronic condition, without a cure, and there's usually a dramatic diagnosis (you get very sick, very fast). With Type 1 diabetes, you need to take insulin injections right away, and every day.

3. Type 2 diabetes is a lifestyle disease that you can control

Type 2 diabetes is the far more common form, affecting 90% of people with diabetes. It is hereditary (it runs in families) and is often called a lifestyle disease, because it can be caused by the wrong diet, not exercising enough, and being overweight.