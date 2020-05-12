Mental health tips to help you cope during a stressful time

Mental health”: it’s a term nay-sayers have come to associate with millennials and pill-pushers, but few of us actually spend enough time thinking about what it means in relation to our own lives until things are already falling apart.

More often than not, until we find ourselves unable to cope with the contingencies of everyday life – until we have already resorted to substance abuse, or reverted to more innocuous bad habits – we won’t introduce changes for the benefit of our psychological stability.

Why is the maxim that prevention trumps cure so hard to take to heart where our own wellbeing is concerned?