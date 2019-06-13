Did you know? Smoking could make you blind

“Stop smoking, it’s bad for your lungs!” You’ve probably heard this a thousand times but did you know that smoking is bad for your sight?

CEO at Dynamic Vision Optometrists Ruahan Naude says people need to stop smoking if they want to preserve their eyesight.

“Smoking increases the risk of age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and dry-eye syndrome. None of these bodes well for eye health or vision.”

Age-related macular degeneration is when the centre of the retina is damaged, causing severe vision loss and even blindness. Studies show 25% of age-related macular degeneration is linked to smoking tobacco. This means if you’re a smoker, you have a higher chance of losing your sight.

Quitting cigarettes not only spares your general health and saves you money, it reduces your chance of developing cataracts. Cataracts are when your eye’s naturally clear lens begins to cloud. Smoking has been shown to double the risk of developing cataracts - the leading cause of visual impairment.