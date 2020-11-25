ANC and Patriotic Alliance claim victory over same court ruling

The ANC in the City of Johannesburg is claiming victory after an urgent bid by former coalition partner the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to stop the ruling party from severing ties was removed from the high court roll.

Gayton McKenzie's PA was at loggerheads with the ANC, which holds the mayoral seat in the coalition government in Johannesburg, leading to a breakdown of their relationship.

Mayor Geoff Makhubu then reshuffled his executive, replacing Lloyd Phillips of the PA with Lawrence Khoza, a move that prompted McKenzie's party to approach the high court.

In terminating the coalition relationship with the PA, the ANC said the parties could not agree on how to handle matters of governance because McKenzie's party failed to understand the separation between party and state.

The ANC said in a statement on Wednesday, that it was humbled by the court's dismissal of the arguments by the PA.