Mamkhize lets us in on her fabulous life

5 minutes with Shauwn Mkhize

While Shauwn Mkhize has long been a celebrated businesswoman, it was her foray into the world of reality television that truly entrenched her in the hearts of South Africans. Following the success of her show Kwa Mam’Mkhize, the KwaZulu-Natal native has not only become a media darling, but also recently celebrated recognition from Tinseltown as the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (Hapas) recipient of the Honorary Woman of the Year award. The Hapas also judged her show as the Best Reality TV Show, beating out competition from shows such as 90 Day Fiance and Housewives of Atlanta.



We caught up with Mkhize to find out what makes her tick...