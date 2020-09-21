Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 Emmy awards

While most awards shows are usually all tears, tiaras and goodie bags, this year’s Emmy Awards ushered in a new normal of pets, PJs and bad puns by host, Jimmy Kimmel.

The 72nd Emmy Awards took place at the Staples Centre in LA with attendees tuning in for the virtual event from the safety of their own homes.

Schitt’s Creek and Succession were the big winners of the night, but as anyone knows, the real fun is always on the red carpet.

While there were fewer celebrities hitting the floor this year, there was no lack of dashing designer threads.

Here is a look at some of the award-winning “pandemmy” looks and some critical flops that we would much rather not have seen.