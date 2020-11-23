South Africa

Bullets fly at station deck taxi rank in Cape Town

23 November 2020 - 13:21
Aron Hyman Reporter
The station deck taxi rank in Cape Town. File photo.
The station deck taxi rank in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Cape Town traffic police have apprehended one person with a firearm after multiple people were shot at by gunmen at the station deck taxi rank in the city's CBD on Monday.

The CBD echoed with the sound of gunfire shortly before the noon gun sounded in what preliminary reports indicate may be related to taxi violence.

Unconfirmed reports from the scene indicated that as many as nine people were found with gunshot wounds.

Police flying squad members responded to the shooting and a police helicopter arrived on scene shortly after the incident.

This is a developing story.

28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit

Cape Town gang boss Ernie "Lastig" Solomon, 62, died in a hail of bullets in Gauteng on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Security beefed up after City to City bus attacks

Two City to City buses from Johannesburg on route to the Eastern Cape where shot at by unknown gunmen in a two separate incidents sparking the ...
News
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X