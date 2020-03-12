5 minutes with Bebe Winans

After a 10-year hiatus, the multi-award winning gospel and RnB singer Bebe Winans returns to the spotlight with a memoir Born For This (whose musical stage adaptation is set to go to Broadway) and a brand new album Need You.

He commemorates this with the Born For This tour and is heading to SA for what will be his last tour.

He spoke to us about what makes him tick, giving us a glimpse into the man behind the music.

My best part of the day is the morning. Early morning at 4am, 5am. When everybody else is asleep, I'm up. I'm exercising, I'm reading. I'm praying. I'm doing all those things to show myself how much I love myself.

My favourite book right now is Born For This: The Bebe Winans story.