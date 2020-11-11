5 life lessons we’ve learnt from Esther Mahlangu

Much-loved Dr. Esther Mahlangu has been and remains one of the most influential figures in South Africa. A multi-award winning artist and one of the original disruptors, Mam’ Esther as she is fondly known, has carved a path of success over the course of her career.

Today, the cultural icon celebrates her 85th birthday, an honour that will be marked by not only the unveiling of two 16-metre paintings at the Southgate Mall, but also a rare local exhibition of her works at the Melrose Gallery.

The exhibit, Esther Mahlangu 85, is one of a few solo exhibitions she has held in the country. It will showcase a body of works that the artist has created over the past three years, including a new series of sculptures.

“I have had very few solo exhibitions in South Africa. It is exciting for me to be launching one of my largest solos ever at the age of 85 in South Africa so that my own people can experience and enjoy these paintings and realise their value,” says the artist.

As we celebrate Mam’ Esther, we reflect on five life lessons we have learnt from the icon.