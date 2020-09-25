Minnie Dlamini Jones's traditional outfit gives potential clues about the baby's gender

Mrs Jones is poised to become Mama Jones. To break the happy news to her fans, Minnie Dlamini Jones posted a gorgeous photo of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram last week.

In celebration of Heritage Day, Dlamini Jones has now shared a post revealing the deeper meaning behind the stunning traditional outfit she wore for the photo shoot, which was set in her back garden to “represent where [her] child will be raised”.

As a “proud Zulu woman”, the celeb wanted her threads to pay tribute to her culture, which “is so rich with amazing clothing, patterns, colours and designs, all of which have symbolic meaning”.

As such, she wore a bespoke pregnancy apron that was handmade by fashion designer Asanda Madyibi.

Madyibi said on Instagram that she was “inspired by [Dlamini Jones's] vision of reimagining and honouring an old tradition”, adding that she learnt a lot about the Zulu culture in the process.