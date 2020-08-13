From foggy glasses to 'maskne': 4 mask hacks you need ASAP

The problem: Sweat-induced breakouts or “maskne”

The hack: On top of everything else that is going on, dealing with breakouts from wearing a mask is the last thing you need.

Reduce the chances of sweat and moisture condensation buildup by using a translucent powder. Before putting a mask on, use a flat, round sponge or beauty blender to press some loose powder along the areas where your mask makes contact with the skin and are most likely to sweat, such as the nose, around the mouth, and along the cheeks and chin areas.

Allow the powder to settle into the skin for a few minutes and lightly dust off excess with a brush. This helps prevent any oil or moisture coming up to the surface of the skin and keeps the face dry.