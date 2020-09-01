WATCH | Trevor Noah's funny take on what you can do if you forget your mask at home
With masks now the must-have item when you leave the house, there is no feeling worse than realising you have forgotten yours at home.
Comedian Trevor Noah made light of this when he shared a hilarious video of what route one could take if they forget their oh-so-important protective gear.
Noah posted a video of a synchronised swimmer who appears to be doing the impossible as she “walks” upside down underwater.
Fans of the comedian were in as much awe as we are about the the athlete's skills.
While the post was all fun and games, it is important to remember to keep to all the health regulations as directed by health officials, including wearing your mask!