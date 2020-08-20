Entertainment

Fans go crazy over Trevor Noah’s R4.5m watch

20 August 2020 - 12:36
Trevor Noah is living that good life.
Trevor Noah is living that good life.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah had fans in meltdown mode this week after a pic of him wearing a watch worth about R3.9m was shared on Instagram.

The SA-born star is a real trendsetter and was spotted out wearing a Richard Mille RM11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph in rose gold and titanium.

A snap of Trevor wearing the watch was posted by the Insane Luxury Life Instagram page, which highlights the premium accessories celebs have splurged on.

The page estimates the cost of the watch at about $230,000 (R3.98m), but a local page, which imports luxury watches into SA, lists the watch from R4.5m.

The star has previously been spotted wearing a Rolex GMT-Master II, which retails locally from R220,000, a Rolex Submariner from R120,000, a Rolex President Day-Date in 18k yellow gold at about R200,000, a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak from R400,000; and a Patek Philippe Nautilus in rose gold for just over R1m.

The star nearly shut down the internet last year when TMZ reported that The Daily Show host had splurged about R279m on a house in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

The double storey mansion apparently sits on a 1.31-acre property, has an “infinity pool, 500-gallon saltwater aquarium, home theatre, an ultra-private VIP suite” and great view of LA.

In 2017 it was reported that Trevor had bought an ultra-luxurious penthouse apartment in Manhattan, New York, worth about R130m.

Bonang celebrates 'record-breaking' reality show

SABC says star's reality show has broken their viewership records
Pic of The Day
1 week ago

Trevor Noah 'blessed & fulfilled' after scoring six Emmy nominations with 'The Daily Show'

The nominees were announced on Tuesday evening, with Trevor credited for his writing and hosting on 'The Daily Show'.
Pic of The Day
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X