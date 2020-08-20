Fans go crazy over Trevor Noah’s R4.5m watch

Trevor Noah had fans in meltdown mode this week after a pic of him wearing a watch worth about R3.9m was shared on Instagram.

The SA-born star is a real trendsetter and was spotted out wearing a Richard Mille RM11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph in rose gold and titanium.

A snap of Trevor wearing the watch was posted by the Insane Luxury Life Instagram page, which highlights the premium accessories celebs have splurged on.

The page estimates the cost of the watch at about $230,000 (R3.98m), but a local page, which imports luxury watches into SA, lists the watch from R4.5m.