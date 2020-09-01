Trevor Noah 'getting serious' with TV star Minka Kelly — reports

SA comedian Trevor Noah is reportedly in love and ready to take things to the next level with actress Minka Kelly.

An E! News source claimed the pair have been dating for “several months” and have been living together in New York for a while now.

The insider added that things were now “getting serious”.

Another source told People US the pair were “very happy” together.

Neither stars have addressed the reports.

Minka is known for her role in the hit drama series Saturday Night Lights and in Parenthood, Charlie's Angels, and Almost Human.

Trevor broke up with US real estate agent Jordyn Taylor in 2019, after several years of dating. Jordyn confirmed the split in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram Live.