7 things you didn’t know about: Menzi Ngubane
For many years, Menzi Ngubane has been a regular face on our TV screens.
Whether you know him as Cijimpi on Kwakhala Nyonini, Sibusiso Dlomo on Generations or Judas Ngwenya on Isibaya, the actor is undoubtedly no stranger to nailing every role he plays.
Continuing to grow from strength to strength, Ngubane is expected to start filming on the set of Mzansi Magic’s hit show, The Queen, in July.
Here are 7 things you might not have known about this industry giant.
1. He is straight from the kingdom
Menzi Ngubane was born in Ladysmith in KwaZulu Natal, which was previously known as the Kingdom of the Zulu. The actor who was born 55 years ago, will turn 56 on September 4.
Although work brought him to the City of Gold, he still visits his place of birth on a regular basis as that is where his father continues to reside.
2. He’s been in the industry for over 30 years
Ngubane's big break came back in 1987 when he showcased his talent in the local television series Kwakhala Nyonini,.
Since then, he has gone from strength to strength, amassing a number of major awards and nominations.
This year, the star celebrates 33 years in the acting industry and he continues to fully immerse himself in all his roles.
3. He survived kidney failure
Following kidney failure, Ngubane was hospitalized for almost three weeks, and was subsequently put on dialysis from 2010 to 2015 while on a kidney transplant waiting list.
The actor, who has spoken openly about his health journey, did eventually receive a transplant.
View this post on Instagram
This past weekend marked the most important celebration in my life. My dad turned 90yrs & my Queen and I decided to bring family & friends together to honour our most cherished gentleman, my dad. I feel very blessed to have him in my life, as much as I’m a father myself, I consider myself a son to him and still run to him for advice. He’s the strongest human being I’ve ever known, knowledgeable & I’m humbled to experience and learn from his wisdom. Siyakuhalalisela Baba... Siyabhiyoza nawe ukuthi ufinyelele ku 90yrs uphila. Happy Birthday... Mbomvu, Ngcukumane, Nyoni Emnyama Ebizwa Ngamakhwela Emazibukweni, Sihlahla Somlalane Esadliwa Umabhoshobane, Vathu Oluphezulu Ngoba Oluphansi Olabafokazane, Ncuncu Ephuza Kwezinde Eziziba Ngoba Ingaphuza Kwezimfushane Ulomo Uyaye Ubuye Nodaka, uSomahhashi....
4. He has worked alongside Samuel L. Jackson
In 2004, Ngubane worked alongside Samuel L Jackson in the SA feature film In my Country which was based on the 1998 non-fiction novel Country Of My Skull by Antjie Krog.
The film is primarily about the findings of the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
5. His father turned 90 this year
Ngubane has been blessed enough to see his father enjoy the gift of a long life.
This year, his father turned a whopping 90 years in early March.
Menzi and his wife decided to throw him a special red-and-black themed birthday party in Ladysmith.
The celebration was attended by close friends and family.
6. He mentors young men
Ngubane is part of a mentor ship programme known as "Twelve Auspicious Gentlemen with Menzi Ngubane".
The programme is focused on the active mentoring of young boys, as well as addressing the impact caused by social ills which are present in many communities.
Through the programme, Ngubane hopes to encourage young men to follow a healthy lifestyle.
7. Lucky in love
Although now seemingly happily married, Ngubane was once married, with the couple eventually calling it quits in 2013.
In 2018, he then married Sikelelo Sishuba in an elaborate Zulu affair.