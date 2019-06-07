7 things you didn't know about: cognac

So here are seven facts to help you brush up on your cognac knowledge.

1. Cognac: A drink or a place?

France is very particular about its regional alcohols.You know how only champagne made in Champagne can actually be called champagne? Well, only a certain type of brandy made in Cognac, can be called cognac.And not far from Cognac, in the southwest of France, there is another brandy called Armagnac. We will leave you to guess the region it’s from.

2. Acid wine

Brandy is distilled wine, but cognac is distilled from a very particular kind of wine from a grape called the Ugni Blanc. The wine it makes is too acidic to drink but perfect when distilled and aged into a cognac.

3. Now that’s vintage!

The youngest blend used in cognac has to be aged at least two years and would be labeled as a VS (Very Special). For the Very Superior Old Pale (VSOP) blend, a minimum aging period of four years is required. The top of the range for those who fancy themselves connoisseurs, the XO (Extra Old) is the go to blend at a minim age of a decade.