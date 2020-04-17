Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest join other international stars in Global Citizen special this weekend
In support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Global Citizen is hosting a One World: Together at Home Special. Featuring a host of celebrities the special aims to celebrate and support healthcare workers who are fighting the pandemic on the front-lines.
Last month, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of the Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. To date, Global Citizens from over 150 countries have taken action in support of the response fund.
Since the One World: Together at Home Special was initially announced last week, the organisation yesterday announced an extended list of artists who will appear during the special.
The newly announced lineup includes appearances by Lupita Nyong'o, Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams and Sam Smith.
They join an illustrious list that already included Burna Boy, David Beckham, John Legend and Stevie Wonder.
Leading up to the global broadcast special will be a six-hour streamed event curated from around the world. The streamed event will reach millions of people from different parts of the world , and will feature appearances and performances from Sho Madjozi, Black Coffee and Cassper Nyovest.
The digital stream will be available on various online platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Amazon Prime Video.
You can watch the global special from the comfort of your home on MTV Africa or MTV Base on Sunday, 19 April at 21:00. If your other stay-at-home activities happen to get in the way, worry not because the special will repeat on Monday, 20 April at 16:30 on Comedy Central and BET Africa.
For more information about how to tune in and take action, visit ww.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.