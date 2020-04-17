Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest join other international stars in Global Citizen special this weekend

In support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Global Citizen is hosting a One World: Together at Home Special. Featuring a host of celebrities the special aims to celebrate and support healthcare workers who are fighting the pandemic on the front-lines.

Last month, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of the Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. To date, Global Citizens from over 150 countries have taken action in support of the response fund.

Since the One World: Together at Home Special was initially announced last week, the organisation yesterday announced an extended list of artists who will appear during the special.

The newly announced lineup includes appearances by Lupita Nyong'o, Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams and Sam Smith.

They join an illustrious list that already included Burna Boy, David Beckham, John Legend and Stevie Wonder.