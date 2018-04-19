Dress like the stars: Black Coffee & LootLove
While some people consider style to be innate, the truth is what we wear and how we wear it is very often influenced by who and what surrounds us.
However a true stylista knows how to keep it consistent using key staple items that can be mixed up for a number of looks.
Black Coffee and Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha are two celebrities that have mastered the art of keeping it casual while looking great.
Check out our style tips inspired by these head-turners for items you can introduce into your own wardrobe.
High street wear like DJ Black Coffee
Often seen wearing brands like Off-White, and Comme des Garçons, Black Coffee is without a doubt leading the street wear pack. His outfits are effortless with a touch of genius layering, leaving him ready to catch the next flight out of the country.
Steal his style:
1. Invest in quality white basic t-shirts.
2. Be sure to colour coordinate one of your tops with your favourite pair of shoes.
3. Don’t be afraid to try out differently coloured tuxedos to add an edge to your look.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Sports luxe like LootLove
LootLove’s take on "casual" is ultra-cool and classy. Her selection of crop tops paired with tailored jackets and trousers serves an overflow of that African butter.
Steal her style:
1. Grab yourself a variety of blazers, formal pants and crop tops so you can easily switch it up from a casual to a night time look.
2. Invest in chunky earrings to add a bit of glamour to an everyday look.
3. Start collecting sneakers to add a sporty touch to your wardrobe.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Stockists:
Cotton on cottonon.com/za
Diesel 011 783 0882
Edgars edgars.co.za
H&M h&m.com/za
MRP mrp.com
Puma 010 442 2210