Dress like the stars: Black Coffee & LootLove

While some people consider style to be innate, the truth is what we wear and how we wear it is very often influenced by who and what surrounds us.

However a true stylista knows how to keep it consistent using key staple items that can be mixed up for a number of looks.

Black Coffee and Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha are two celebrities that have mastered the art of keeping it casual while looking great.

Check out our style tips inspired by these head-turners for items you can introduce into your own wardrobe.

High street wear like DJ Black Coffee

Often seen wearing brands like Off-White, and Comme des Garçons, Black Coffee is without a doubt leading the street wear pack. His outfits are effortless with a touch of genius layering, leaving him ready to catch the next flight out of the country.