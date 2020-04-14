Dj Sbu, K Naomi and Kim Kardashian: see what your faves got up to this Easter weekend
With everyone having to stay at home during the national lockdown, this past Easter weekend was one with a twist as everyone kept put.
In Mzansi, many celebs have found different ways to be creative — both in and out of the kitchen. Staying indoors also hasn't put a damper on celebrations.
Here’s what some of your favourite celebs got up to this past weekend.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Sunday Lovelies!😘 I’ve been learning how to make new meals at home during lockdown...it’s been challenging but exciting learning new things. I also really feel that it’s essential that we always find new things to do to keep our minds preoccupied while we quarantine in our spaces. Anyway these Millet Balls by @lornamaseko are some inspiration for my Sunday meal...😅♥️ I’m definitely dressing up today!#StayHomeStaySafe #EasterSunday #QuarantineBae
K Naomi spent time in the kitchen with model and chef, Lorna Maseko. But don't worry, the starlets were still lockdown-compliant as K Naomi was using Lorna's cookbook to up her kitchen game. The star admits that she has spent the time at home learning how to make new dishes. With everyone stuck at home and no restaurants open, this is indeed the perfect time to be familiarizing oneself with new recipes and cooking tips.
View this post on Instagram
#STAYHOME BLESSED EASTER SUNDAY MY BROTHERS & SISTERS! They say "Recognize greatness in the making before it recognizes itself, because the day greatness recognizes itself, it may not know you" I have been using this Lockdown time to CREATE. I have been recording my new music album, thinking of new drink ideas for the summer, writing my 4th book, officially started to learn how to trade & I have been risking my own health doing the Lord's work taking food, masks, gloves, #mofaya to the hood. HOW PRODUCTIVE HAVE YOU BEEN USING YOUR LOCKDOWN TIME? #newbookunderconstruction
Radio personality, motivational speaker and entrepreneur, Dj Sbu, made a big announcement when he shared how he is working on another book! He spent part of his weekend in his study room where he says he is using this lockdown period to be creative. If any of his previous books are anything to go by, we know for sure that the youth of South Africa stand to benefit a lot from it.
Speaking of books, Natasha Thahane is known for her love of books. So it was little surprise that part of her downtime included reading. The actress, who has kept her love for books as no secret, often goes on social media to share her reviews and recommend various books. With nowhere to go and plenty of time on our hands, perhaps picking up a book and reading is not so much of a bad idea.
With social distancing the way to go, Kim Kardashian celebrated her niece True's second birthday from afar, sharing a message on her Instagram profile to wish the cute toddler well. T True Thompson’s mother, Khloe Kardashian, took to the comments section to show gratitude for the birthday wish, stating how loved her child is and how it’s really all they could ever ask for. Ncaaah!
MTV presenter and media personality, Tshego Koke, was like most of us when he shared a snap reminiscing about the times when going to the gym was a possibility. His love for gym is no secret to his followers. Through his determination and consistency, he has inspired many of his fans to work on their body goals too.
Actress Gabrielle Union Wayde got the star treatment when she had her hair done by her adorable daughter Kaavia. Seemingly Kaavia also sees herself as an expert multi-tasker as she took to her mother's hair while watching her favourite TV show. After years of struggling to conceive a baby, we are so happy that Gabrielle shares their cute moments with us!