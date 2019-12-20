10 gift ideas for the person who loves fancy gadgets

The tech world changes, upgrades, reboots – whatever – so fast you can barely keep up but, in the end, the industry seeks ways to enhance people’s lives by simplifying the mundane and making things more convenient, efficient and, well, fun.

Below is a list of fabulous tech gadgets that you will most definitely want to see under the Christmas tree. Some are fancy, others a bit random but there’s something for everyone.

1. TV IN A CAN

Anker Nebula Capsule II, $579.99 (Roughly R8,500).

Have you ever lain on your bed, stared up at the ceiling and thought, “How cool would it be to watch a movie up there?” Well, now you can with Anker’s Nebula Capsule II. It’s a mini-projector that allows to you connect and project whatever it is you are watching on your phone. It’s portable and no larger than a cooldrink can.

Compatible with Android TV, Netflix and Prime Video, it’s as simple as downloading the Nebula Manager app. Lasts up to 2.5 hours on a single charge.