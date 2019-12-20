10 gift ideas for the person who loves fancy gadgets
The tech world changes, upgrades, reboots – whatever – so fast you can barely keep up but, in the end, the industry seeks ways to enhance people’s lives by simplifying the mundane and making things more convenient, efficient and, well, fun.
Below is a list of fabulous tech gadgets that you will most definitely want to see under the Christmas tree. Some are fancy, others a bit random but there’s something for everyone.
1. TV IN A CAN
Anker Nebula Capsule II, $579.99 (Roughly R8,500).
Have you ever lain on your bed, stared up at the ceiling and thought, “How cool would it be to watch a movie up there?” Well, now you can with Anker’s Nebula Capsule II. It’s a mini-projector that allows to you connect and project whatever it is you are watching on your phone. It’s portable and no larger than a cooldrink can.
Compatible with Android TV, Netflix and Prime Video, it’s as simple as downloading the Nebula Manager app. Lasts up to 2.5 hours on a single charge.
Anker only delivers within the US, although you can find it on Amazon.
2. SPEAKER SPLASH
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2, R1,499.
Last year we featured the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 1 – a waterproof portable speaker that makes any pool party or beach getaway that much better. This year, the Wonderboom got a little makeover. The 2.0 version is lighter, louder and lasts longer – up to 13 hours of playtime on a single charge.
Available on Takealot.
3. SMARTWATCH
Apple Watch Series 5 starting at R7,999, Fitbit Versa 2 starting at R3,999.
What’s a festive December season without a “new year, new me” mantra? Start those resolutions off right with a smartwatch. Keep track, keep fit and keep healthy … at least until Easter.
We couldn’t choose between them - they’re both pretty great. Ultimately, it will depend on your style and what you’re after but you can’t go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 5 and the Fitbit Versa 2.
4. A SMART GARDEN
Click & Grow Smart Garden, R3,999.
Say goodbye to dying plants – anyone can have green fingers with Click & Grow’s indoor smart garden. Using biodegradable plant pods, this high-quality, self-watering garden uses LED lighting to allow up to nine plants to thrive simultaneously.
Available on Superbalist.
5. HEADPHONES
Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay E8, R6,300.
Expertly designed, these wireless earbuds are super comfortable and deliver superior sound for up to 16 hours of playtime. They come with a charger case.
Available in store.
6. NON-TEMPREMENTAL MUG
Ember Mug², $99.95 (Roughly R1,460).
A mug that is never too cold or too hot and which keeps the temperature of your drink just right? Get outta here!
Ember is the first of its kind and what a brilliant thing it is. It’s simple - all you have to do is set your preferred drinking temperature on the Ember app, pour your coffee / tea / hot choc and enjoy. The 295ml mug will keep your drink at the selected temp for up to 1.5 hours. It also comes as a temperature-regulated travel mug.
Available on Amazon.
7. AIR DIFFUSER
Aura Iridescent Ultrasonic Diffuser, R1,299.
Treat yourself to your own, personal aromatherapy session with Aura’s oil diffuser. The slate-grey diffuser breaks down essential oils and releases them into the air, creating delicious scents which they claim contribute to overall health and wellness. It also has a light-changing adjustment that you can set to your preference.
Available on Yuppiechef.
8. SPEAKER
BOSE SOUNDLINK REVOLVE+ BLUETOOTH SPEAKER, R6,900.
It’s light, it’s portable and it packs a punchy sound. The handle at the top is super-nifty for easy carrying. Added bonuses? You can use it as a speakerphone to pick up calls, it uses voice input for Siri and Google Now and it’s water resistant. Playtime is a respectable 16 hours.
9. LUCKY NUMBER 11
Apple iPhone 11, starting at R14,999 and iPhone 11 Pro starting at R21,999 (64GB).
Apple has done it again. Just when you thought its iPhone couldn’t get better, it did. Okay, well maybe it could’ve got better – namely the camera – and that’s exactly what the iPhone 11 is all about. It is quite literally the best camera on a smartphone right now.
For Apple fans, the iPhone 11 is a no-brainer – it’s sleek, promising all your favourite features from the iPhone XR, plus more. If you are in the photography business, or simply thrive on taking the perfect selfie, then this phone will suit you just fine, too. The battery also lasts longer – bonus!
10. WAKE-UP LIGHT
Beurer Wake Up Light WL 75, R3,379.
“Fall asleep naturally, and wake up gently” is the promise of this sunlight-simulating “alarm clock”. Using LED mood-light technology that fades in the colours of sunset and sunrise, those dreaded heart attack-inducing blasts are a thing of the past. Soothing melodies will play, based on the time-set preference chosen. It’s easy to use, with the accompanying “Beurer LightUp” app, and it can even play music using an aux cable.
Available on Takealot.