Silver-lining for young entrepreneur amidst Covid-19 pandemic

In a few weeks time, young entrepreneur and founder of Hustlenomics, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, would have been jetting off to do battle on the global stage in the annual Chivas Venture.

The esteemed competition, now in its sixth year, gives away $1m each year to startups who blend profit with purpose in their quest to have a positive impact in the world.

Following his win in the local leg which was held earlier this year, Ndlovu earned his place at the international finals, which were set to take place in June in Toronto, Canada.

However, with the global outbreak of the coronavirus, the organisers made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s formal proceedings.

For Ndlovu, this means that he will immediately receive a share of the prize money which has been split equally between the 26 finalists from across the globe.

Hustlenomics will now receive $40,000 (about R700,000) in funding, which can go towards creating positive change at a testing time.

“This will enable me to invest in more projects and to buy more equipment, which will mean we can take on significantly more work,” he said.

Ndlovu founded the profit social enterprise as a means of making a difference in the housing sector. The start-up is based at his residence in Soweto, and was founded in 2015.