Greg Maloka: The music maestro

In June of 2007, 35-year-old Greg Maloka walked into his first meeting with the Exco of Kaya FM and posed what many would have deemed a worrying question from the station’s new managing director.

“What business are we in,” he is said to have asked a rightfully perplexed room that duly informed him it was a radio business. “I said, ‘Okay, well, that’s good. But from today, we’re not in the radio business.’”

Fast forward 12 years and Kaya has become more than just a radio station, having dropped the FM from its brand name.

The content hub now boasts a number of ventures that include KayaTV, Kaya Travel, and Shop Kaya, an online store that supports local businesses by offering their wares on the portal.