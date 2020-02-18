Innovator seeks to rid Soweto of backroom shacks

Social entrepreneur Nhlanhla Ndlovu has fast become a star in the construction industry with his idea of replacing backyard shacks with decent housing.

The 35-year-old founder of Hustlenomics recently won the SA leg of the Chivas Venture 2020 and will be representing the country in London and later Toronto in the international leg where $1m is up for grabs.

"I work mainly in houses that have been passed down from generation to generation. There is usually no space in the main house which is why many families end up constructing shacks in the backyard," he said.

Ndlovu, who grew up in a tiny house in Mofolo, Soweto - just down the road from his own house, building a pilot backroom structure in his quest of creating decent housing for renters and extended family members.

"I grew up in a house with two bedrooms and one room would be for men and the other for women. In fact I would even sleep in the living room, so I grew up in that type of environment and I know what it is like," he said.