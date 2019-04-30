Gagasi FM managing director Vukile Zondi on staying on top on the game

What experience do you have?

As a student, I was formally introduced to the business of radio. I started off at RAU Radio as a legal manager, also tried a stint on air (I did it for a week and vowed “never again”), and was a content producer.

I ended up as programming manager as part of the founding management team of UJfm when RAU became UJ. From this launch pad, I had a bit of a rollercoaster, behind-the-scenes radio career. I worked as programming manager at YFM (2007-2009), 5FM (2009-2012) and then returned home to KZN in 2012 as programming manager at Gagasi FM.

In 2014, I was appointed as managing director and that is where I am to this day.