3 lessons from Kabelo Mabalane on overcoming addiction

Yesterday, Kabelo Mabalane announced on his instagram that he has been sober for close on two decades!

The self-proclaimed pantsula for life checked himself into rehab 17 years ago after years of struggling with a drug addiction that almost led to his demise.

Fortunately, he’s lived to tell the tale of overcoming addiction, and in his memoir, I ran for my life: My story, Bouga Luv reflected on his dark past, sharing valuable lessons he learned while in rehab.

To celebrate his milestone, we’ve rounded up three quotes about dealing with addiction from his book.