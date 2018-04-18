These SA celebs’ babies are killing the Instagram game

Are you one of the many South Africans that have at least one friend who modelled for Pampers or Huggies before they were self-conscious about their wrinkly, denuded little bodies being on show?

However, as with most facets of human behaviour today, the emergence of social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, the scope of our exposure to the infant elite has magnified.

We – and I am shamefully guilty of this – fixate in advance on the prospective names of celebrities’ children; we monitor their metamorphoses from baby bumps into miniature humans; and we judge their parents for their excesses and their shortcomings in turn.