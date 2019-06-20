Killmequick, Marijuana Pepsi & Psalm: strange names that are on people's ID books

Her birth name is Marijuana Pepsi, with the Vandyck added after marriage.

In case you were wondering, she reportedly does not smoke weed or even like sugary drinks.

Dr. Marijuana Pepsi Vandyck told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that her mother was convinced such a name would get her far in life.

Surely that is what all parents want when they name their children, but as some of the following examples of strange names from celebs demonstrate, it’s not always clear how.

Then of course there are the South African names. There are the likes of Matlakala, which literally means trash, or others such as Evidence and Pampoen (literally pumpkin).

Other strange names to be recorded in the green bar coded ID books? There is Don’t Worry, Two-Rands, Captain Morgan and even Killmequick.

Here are some of celebrity ones to leave you saying "huh"?

SIR CARTER

Beyoncé and Jay-Z might be able to explain naming Rumi Carter after a Persian poet, but where they got the ideas for the names Blue Ivy and Sir is rather confusing. Do they want enforce respect whenever someone says Sir’s name? Did they like the name Ivy, but didn’t like the colour green? What is it?