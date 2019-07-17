Amapiano: why this township sound is here to stay

When he was a teen, his father opened a chillas (pub) in Vosloorus. There Marota worked behind the counter on weekends and covetously eyed DJs spinning records and crowds into a frenzy. He soon picked up the basics along with the confidence to play in front of a crowd and joined the cohort of pariahs peddling DJ sets that featured a mostly sneered-at sound.

It was slim pickings in the way of payment when they were able to convince resident DJs at spots like Sifateng and White House to give them a chance. "We were chasing fame, walking the unsafe streets at night," he says "but we did it because we loved it. When we played, we would get paid in six-packs (of alcohol)."

Gong Gong first became a hit in Vosloorus and found its way to a broader audience thanks primarily to WhatsApp. "When you send music through WhatsApp, there is no stopping it. So the name Kwiish SA was already on kids' phones and I would hear my music being played in local taxis, not knowing exactly how it got there."

A social-media trend followed which saw videos posted that featured people performing dances to the song popularised by piano. Interest from terrestrial radio stations followed and their playlisting of Gong Gong raised Kwiish's national profile.