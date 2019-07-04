5 minutes with Yvonne Chaka Chaka
There are not many artists that can boast a career that spans over three decades in the entertainment industry.
Unless their name is Yvonne Chaka Chaka, whose career seems to be showing no signs of stopping. The Princess of Africa, as she is popularly known, not only continues to release music (her latest album Keep Looking At Me was released in 2017) but is also still seemingly experiencing firsts in music.
One of these will be when she performs for the first time at the Durban July this weekend. This year’s theme for the glittering horse race is “Stars of Africa”, a fitting theme for Chaka Chaka’s debut. Not only does her music resonate across the continent, she also uses her talent to champion causes that benefit millions. Just last month, along with other musical icons including Pops Mohamed and Sibongile Khumalo, she lent her voice to the first global Concert for Refugees in Johannesburg to mark the United Nations ’ World Refugee Day.
“I will be giving it my all,” she said of her scheduled performance at the Glenlivet JazzTown marquee, adding that fans can expect an exciting and entertaining performance “with a bit of the old, and a bit of the new ”.
Last month, Chaka Chaka gave fans a taste of what to expect when she posted a video dancing to her own song, Dance Some More on her Instagram page.
Quick fire questions with Yvonne Chaka Chaka
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
I brush my teeth.
How do you relax?
I sleep. My life is so busy!
What is one thing thatyour fans would be surprised to learn about you?
That my nature is quite simplistic – ordinary and natural .
Have you ever placed a bet at a horse racing event before?
Oh yes! I always attend the Durban July. I always bet a lot and win a little.
The Durban July is a big fashion event. Can you share some style tips?
Your style should reflect class and elegance and enhance your body type.
What would be a good theme song for your life?
Kana Uchema (When you cry I feel the pain).
What do you dance to when with friends and family?
Mandoza ft Chiskop – Uzoyithola Kanjani.
What song was Mr DJ playing for you to thank him?
“I’m in love with a DJ” – I hadn’t met the DJ, it was just my experience with radio. Being the first to thank the DJ has been a great pleasure.
■ Tickets for the Glenlivet JazzTown marquee are available online at www.durbanjuly.info