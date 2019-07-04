5 minutes with Yvonne Chaka Chaka

There are not many artists that can boast a career that spans over three decades in the entertainment industry.

Unless their name is Yvonne Chaka Chaka, whose career seems to be showing no signs of stopping. The Princess of Africa, as she is popularly known, not only continues to release music (her latest album Keep Looking At Me was released in 2017) but is also still seemingly experiencing firsts in music.

One of these will be when she performs for the first time at the Durban July this weekend. This year’s theme for the glittering horse race is “Stars of Africa”, a fitting theme for Chaka Chaka’s debut. Not only does her music resonate across the continent, she also uses her talent to champion causes that benefit millions. Just last month, along with other musical icons including Pops Mohamed and Sibongile Khumalo, she lent her voice to the first global Concert for Refugees in Johannesburg to mark the United Nations ’ World Refugee Day.