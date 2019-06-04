Is the "Drake Curse" a real thing or nah?

The Drake curse? What in the world is that?

It’s the belief some fans have that Canadian rapper Drake passes on bad juju to a sports star or team whenever he poses for a picture with them or shows up at a match to support them.

Sounds ridiculous? It probably is, but British boxer Anthony Joshua might be thinking otherwise. After all, he suffered his first defeat in his professional career last weekend after posing for a picture with the rapper in March.

He even boasted he was going to be the person who would break the "curse" but, as CNN reports, “Joshua's heavyweight boxing skills seemed to be no match for the Drake curse.”