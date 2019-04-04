5 things to know about Post Malone
Yesterday Castle Lite made waves on the Twitter streets when they announced that the artist they would be bringing this year was rapper Post Malone.
This year, the beer brand is also changing things up as bit, moving from being just a one night concert, to a two day hip-hop experience .
Taking place on June 17 and 18, the festival will be a celebration of hip hop culture with performances from international and local hip hop acts such as Cassper Nyovest, but there will also be activations, masterclasses and even a rap-battle hosted by Sway Calloway himself.
When the news was announced, a few people were left wondering who exactly this Post Malone was. So we have waded through the files to bring you some info on the man of the hour.
5 Things to know about Post Malone
His name is web generated
Post Malone’s real name is Austin Richard Post. So how did he choose his stage name? Similar to another cool kid, Childish Gambino, he explained on the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party that he used a web generator to create his stage name.
He broke a Micheal Jackson record
Post Malone broke a 34-year record held by Michael Jackson when his debut album, Stoney, spent 77 weeks in the top 10 of Billboard‘s Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums chart. Jackson’s most successful album, Thriller, had spent 76 weeks on the top 10 list.
A Billion strong audience
On Tuesday he was awarded iHeartRadio’s Titanium Award for reaching one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio stations in 2018 for his hits Better Now, Rockstar and Psycho. The award was also given to other hitmakers such as Cardi B and Taylor Swift.
He performed at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party
He performed his hit debut single, White Iverson, at Kylie Jenner’s 18th birthday party in 2015, which is how he met Kanye West. Yeezy was impressed enough to invite him to feature on a single with him and Ty Dolla $ign called I Feel It. The single then debuted at the Yeezy Season 2 fashion show.
Most Likely to Become Famous
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Malone revealed that he had been voted “Most Likely to Become Famous” in high school because of his eccentricity. And now he is bringing that fame to Mzansi.
- Tickets for the Castle Lite Unlocks two-day experience will be available from WebTickets at noon on Thursday, April 4. Day one tickets cost R250, while day two tickets prices start at R790. There are limited two-day tickets also available.