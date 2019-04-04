5 things to know about Post Malone

Yesterday Castle Lite made waves on the Twitter streets when they announced that the artist they would be bringing this year was rapper Post Malone.

This year, the beer brand is also changing things up as bit, moving from being just a one night concert, to a two day hip-hop experience .

Taking place on June 17 and 18, the festival will be a celebration of hip hop culture with performances from international and local hip hop acts such as Cassper Nyovest, but there will also be activations, masterclasses and even a rap-battle hosted by Sway Calloway himself.

When the news was announced, a few people were left wondering who exactly this Post Malone was. So we have waded through the files to bring you some info on the man of the hour.