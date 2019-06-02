Serena Williams showed 'bad personality', says Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem accused Serena Williams of showing "bad personality" after he was asked to interrupted a post-match news conference to make room for the American following her French Open defeat.

The Austrian fourth seed was talking to the media after his third-round win on Saturday and Williams, who had just lost in straight sets to compatriot Sofia Kenin, was pushing organisers to give her a room right away.

"Put me in another room, a smaller one, but now," she said, without asking to be directed to the main room where Thiem was speaking.

Organisers made Thiem move out and the Austrian was fuming at being treated like "a junior".

"It's a joke," the 25-year-old Thiem told the ATP press officers after being told he had to go to another room.

"I have to leave the room because she's coming. What the hell, I don't care. I can also do whatever I want."